Ohio National Guard member dies at training in Indiana

The married father of two had been in the Ohio Army National Guard for 19 years

By Published: Updated:
Accident, ambulance generic

NORTON, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio National Guard says a 43-year-old member from Norton died during training in Indiana, and the cause is under investigation.

The agency says Capt. Brian Stillman collapsed Friday afternoon while training at Camp Atterbury in Edinburgh, roughly 25 miles south of Indianapolis. Guard officials say he couldn’t be revived.

They wouldn’t share further details about the circumstances of his death, including the type of training that was occurring.

The married father of two had been in the Ohio Army National Guard for 19 years.

Cleveland.com reports that Stillman’s family declined to comment on what happened.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s