Over 3 dozen dogs rescued from ‘horrendous hoarding’ in Columbiana Co.

One of the dogs died in the Knox Township home

By Published: Updated:
Over three dozen dogs were rescued in Columbiana County.

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Columbiana County Dog Pound rescued 36 Chihuahuas and one German Shepherd over the weekend.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Knox Township home on Mountz Road for a welfare check. They saw the over three dozen dogs when they went inside and called the dog pound.Over three dozen dogs were rescued in Columbiana County.

One of the dogs died in the house.

Columbiana County Dog Warden Heidi Pecorelli said some of them have skin conditions and cuts to the eyes. One of the rescued chihuahuas is blind.

“Some people feel that all they are doing is helping an animal and in all reality, they are hurting it. The hoarding situation was horrendous,” she said.

All of the rescued dogs range in age and size.

Pecorelli said all the dogs have found homes. Five were adopted while the rest are headed to rescues in Michigan and Wisconsin.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s