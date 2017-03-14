Pa. attorney general warns of winter storm scams

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is warning anyone in Pennsylvania affected by winter storm damage to watch out for scammers.

Shapiro sad the Bureau of Consumer protection has received complaints following snowstorms or natural disasters. People have been going door to door, pretending to be contractors and snow plow operators or pushing fake disaster-relief fundraising efforts.

Any home improvement contractor who does more than $5,000 in business yearly has to register with the Bureau of Consumer Protection. Registration can be verified by calling 1-(888)-520-6680.

If you think you’ve been the victim of a scam, you can call the Bureau of Consumer Protection hotline at 1-(800)-441-2555.