Storm Team 27: Lake effect snow and cold temperatures

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Snow showers and blustery cold weather will stick around through morning with on and off Lake Effect snow showers. Watch for blowing and drifting snow on East-West roads as the north wind blows up to 30mph at times. It will be cold too with lows in the middle teens and wind chill readings dropping toward zero, or just below! Snowfall overnight will range from a Trace to up to 3 inches in isolated spots. There is a small chance that up to 4 inches could fall under the heavieest snowbands drifting through the area. A lot of the snow that falls will blow away quickly with the gusty winds.

Look for more snow showers and blustery weather to stick around Wednesday. Again, a Trace to 2 inches will be possible. Isolated spots could pick up 3 inches under a heavier snowband that will sweep through the region during the day. This snow will blow around at times as winds gust to 20 or 30 mph. The Lake effect snow showers will wrap up tomorrow night.

Better weather Thursday and then more rain or snow showers on the way to end the work week and start the weekend.

Forecast:

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. A Trace to 2” Possible. Isolated spots up to 3”. (70%)

High: 23

Wednesday night: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little additional accumulation. (40%)

Low: 15

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies.

High: 31

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 41 Low: 18

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (60%)

High: 40 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 29

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain showers late day. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 21

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 43 Low: 32

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 36 Low: 26

