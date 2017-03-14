Storm Team 27: Snowfall totals mixed throughout Valley



BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Storm Team 27 has been tracking the latest winter snowfall all day, and how much snow you have depends entirely on where you live.

People all across Ohio and even the Valley were waking up to two separate pictures.

If you woke up in Columbiana County — the southern parts particularly — you woke up to no snow at all. But if you woke up in Trumbull County, even the northern part, you could see three to four inches on the ground by sunrise.

This huge disconnect was well-forecasted. Anywhere from one to three inches of snow was expected, on average, for most of the Valley, and that is exactly what we saw.

The snowfall isn’t over, however.

We are going to see some lake-enhanced bands start to set up here within the next couple of hours. That is also going to lead to accumulation for Tuesday afternoon into tonight.

Elsewhere, across the U.S., the storm is expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph. The storm has canceled thousands of flights.

