Storm Team 27: Windy with snow

Look for 1 to 3 inches of snow on Tuesday. Isolated spots up to 4″. Temperatures will cool through the 20’s with blowing and drifting snow developing later in the day. Lake effect/enhanced snow showers will blossom through the later afternoon and evening. These snow showers will continue into Tuesday night. Another 1 to 3 inches will be possible if you are stuck under a snow band. Blowing and drifting snow will be possible through the night. Lows will fall into the middle teens. It will be cold and blustery.

Wednesday will bring more cold air and snow showers. Watching for a more intense Lake Effect snow band to move through that will feature a Lake Huron Connection. This snow band could produce heavy snow as it sweeps the area. through the day. Additional snow accumulation is expected. Again, blowing and drifting snow is expected through the day.

The Winter weather will stick around. It will be warm enough later this week for some rain to mix in with the snow showers.

Tuesday: Snow showers . Snowfall 1-3”. Up to 4″ in spots by late day. (100%)

High: 28

Tuesday night: Snow showers likely. Blowing snow. Another 1-3” Possible. (90%)

Low: 14

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. Additional accumulation possible. (70%)

High: 24

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for snow showers. (30%)

High: 27 Low: 12

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 38 Low: 15

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (40%)

High: 37 Low: 30

Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow shower. (30%)

High: 35 Low: 27

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a shower. (30%)

High: 41 Low: 26

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a rain or snow shower. (30%)

High: 42 Low: 30

