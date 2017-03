CANTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The Division IV Boys Basketball Regional Semifinal matchup between Warren JFK and McDonald originally scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed.

The game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, March 15th at 7 PM at Warren Harding High School.

The winner advances to face the winner of Luthern East/Malvern in the Division IV Regional Finals on Friday, March 17th at 7 PM at Canton Fieldhouse.