Woman pleads not guilty to starting deadly Youngstown police chase

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash was in court Tuesday morning.

Nicole Mitchell pleaded not guilty to nearly a dozen charges. She was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury recently on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges.

Prosecutors say she and another woman were shoplifting at the Walgreens in Boardman in January. When she tried to get away from police, Mitchell lost control of her car and crashed on Youngstown’s south side.

That other woman, Taylor Duvall, died in the wreck.

Mitchell is set for trial later this month.