Woman pleads not guilty to starting deadly Youngstown police chase

Nicole Mitchell faces involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges

By Published: Updated:
Nicole Mitchell pleaded not guilty to nearly a dozen charges. She was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury recently on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges.


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who police say led officers on a chase that ended in a deadly crash was in court Tuesday morning.

Nicole Mitchell pleaded not guilty to nearly a dozen charges. She was indicted by a Mahoning County grand jury recently on involuntary manslaughter, aggravated vehicular homicide and OVI charges.

Prosecutors say she and another woman were shoplifting at the Walgreens in Boardman in January. When she tried to get away from police, Mitchell lost control of her car and crashed on Youngstown’s south side.

That other woman, Taylor Duvall, died in the wreck.

Mitchell is set for trial later this month.

Nicole Mitchell; charged as the driver of a police chase in Boardman.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s