Woman stabbed outside bar in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was stabbed outside the Big Dudes bar on Wilson Avenue in Youngstown.

Police were called about 3:07 a.m. Sunday to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a woman showed up there with stab wounds.

The woman said she had been at Big Dudes Bar when a fight broke out. She said a man came towards her and stabbed her with an unknown object, according to a police report.

Another person the woman was with took her to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect was not named in the report.

