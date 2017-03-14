Woman stabbed outside bar in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman said she was stabbed outside the Big Dudes bar on Wilson Avenue in Youngstown.
Police were called about 3:07 a.m. Sunday to the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Hospital after a woman showed up there with stab wounds.
The woman said she had been at Big Dudes Bar when a fight broke out. She said a man came towards her and stabbed her with an unknown object, according to a police report.
Another person the woman was with took her to the hospital for treatment.
A suspect was not named in the report.
