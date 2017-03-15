2017 Canfield Baseball Preview

Head Coach: Matt Koenig

2016 Record: 12-11 (4-6)

Key Returnees

Anthony Vross, 2B/P (SR)

Mark Wittmann, SS/P (SR)

Alex Hernandez, IF/P (JR)

Ethan Kalina, OF/P (JR)

Anthony Longo, 3B/P (JR)

Ian McGraw, 1B/P (JR)

Angelo Petracci, C/2B (JR)

Nick Piersante, IF/P (JR)

Jack Rafoth, OF/P (JR)

Kyle Wills, 3B (JR)

Spencer Woolley, 1B (JR)

Strengths

Coach Koenig will look to rely on his soon to be three-year letterwinners – Anthony Vross (LaRoche commit) and Mark Wittmann – who play key infield positions as they can be found up the middle of the defensive alignment at second base and shortstop respectively. Vross hit .325 (14-43) last year with 14 RBIs. Anthony saw a major improvement from his sophomore year where he batted .267 (15-56). Wittmann batted .294 (10-34) with 3 doubles. A quartet of juniors (Anthony Longo, Angelo Petracci, Jack Rafoth, Spencer Woolley) also give the Cardinals optimism in 2017. Longo batted .269 (7-26) last Spring while Petracci finished second on the team with a .461 batting average (12-26). Rafoth had 8 hits in 32 at bats (.250) while driving in 9 runs. Jack also displayed promise on the mound as he tossed 21.2 innings and closed out the year with a 1.61 ERA. Woolley was named to the Second-Team All-League in 2016 after hitting for a .377 average (20-53).

Koenig sees the strength of this team in something which isn’t measured by stats. “I think the willingness of this team to learn (and gain) valuable experience by playing together is a real strength,” says Koenig. “Also to have key positions (Vross at 2B and Wittmann at SS) with experience, and some speed (also helps).”

Weaknesses

From last year’s 12-11 team, the Cardinals lost a ton of leadership and production. “We lost three starting pitchers from 2016,” points out coach Koenig “Also to replace an All-Ohio catcher (Joe Delucia) as well as a four-year letterwinner at third base (Joey Machuga) will be a challenge”. In total, Canfield graduated eight seniors from last year’s group. The pitching staff must replace 55.4% of the innings pitched a year ago (82 of 148) as well as 8 (of 12) wins and 70 strikeouts (108). Over the past two years, Delucia batted .414 (31 RBIs) while Machuga batted .310 with a 3.54 ERA in 75.2 innings of work on the mound.

2016 Leaders

Batting Average: Joe DeLucia – .516 (33-64)*

Runs Scored: Joey Machuga – 15*

Base Hits: Joe DeLucia – 33*

Doubles: Joey Machuga* & Pete Hernandez* – 7

Triples: Anthony Vross – 1

Homeruns: Pete Hernandez – 1*

Runs Batted In: Joey Machuga – 17*

Stolen Bases: Alex Thompson – 10*

Earned Run Average: Jack Rafoth – 1.61 (21.2 IP)

Wins: Luke Kelty – 3-2*

Innings Pitched: Joey Machuga – 33.2*

Strikeouts: Joey Machuga* & Luke Kelty* – 25

Saves: Joey Machuga – 1*

*-Graduated

2017 Schedule

Mar. 25 – at Canton McKinley, 12

Mar. 28 – South Range, 5

Mar. 31 – Hubbard, 5

Apr. 1 – Streetsboro, 11

Apr. 3 – East Palestine, 4

Apr. 4 – at Fitch, 5

Apr. 4 – Fitch, 5

Apr. 6 – at Lakeside, 5

Apr. 10 – Harding, 5

Apr. 11 – at Harding, 5

Apr. 13 – Edgewood, 5

Apr. 18 – Myrtle Beach Tournament

Apr. 19 – Myrtle Beach Tournament

Apr. 20 – Myrtle Beach Tournament

Apr. 21 – Myrtle Beach Tournament

Apr. 24 – at Poland, 5

Apr. 25 – Poland, 5

Apr. 27 – at Niles, 5

Apr. 29 – Jackson, 7

May 1 – Howland, 5

May 2 – at Howland, 5

May 4 – Tallmadge, 5

May 5 – Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary, 5

May 8 – Boardman, 5

May 9 – at Boardman, 5