Alexlander M. Selanik Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Alexander M. Selanik of Warren, Ohio entered peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, at 6:45 a.m., at Trumbull Memorial Health Care Center in Warren following a brief illness. He was 95.

Alexander was born the son of the late, Michael and Erma (Habovick) Selanik on February 22, 1922 in Czechoslovakia and had resided in the United States since 1923.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School and was employed with Warren Tool Corporation for 43 years as a rotary operator.

Alexander was a long-time member of St. Peter and Paul’s Byzantine Church in Warren and had faithfully served his country in the United States Army during WW II.

On June 28, 1947, Alexander was united into marriage with the former, Frances M. Discerni and had shared 70 loving years together.

His memories will be remembered by those he leaves behind; his wife, Frances M. Selanik of Warren; daughters, Paula (Randall) Simmons and Alexis (Joseph) Riffle both of Warren; three grandchildren, Faith Palmer, Jessica Riffle and Molly Pandelli and three great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and two grandchildren.

Private Family Services will be held.

Private burial will be in All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio

