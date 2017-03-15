Alice Rae Porter Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Alice Rae Porter, 85, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

She was born on February 13, 1932 in Youngstown, daughter to the late Edwin Vance and Alice (Bonnet) Crum.

Alice was an Austintown Fitch High School graduate and a member of Four Mile Fun Christian Church. There she married the love of her life, Francis Raymond Porter, on March 14, 1952 and they celebrated 45 years together before he passed away on May 8, 1997.

Alice will be remembered for her crafts of knitting, needlepoint and crocheting that she continued even when losing her sight. She loved giving away her work to family and friends.

Left to cherish Alice’s memory are her children, Susan (David Sr.) Filipcich and Greg (Karen) Porter; her grandchildren, Dr. Christopher Porter, Raymond, David, Jr. and Daniel Filipcich, Brittany Paden, Heather Porter and Lance Corporal Mark Porter; 13 great-grandchildren; her daughter-in-law, Peggy Porter and her good friend, Kay Eckrote.

In addition to her parents and husband, Alice is preceded in death by her sons, Randy Porter and A. Allen Porter who passed away March 9, 2017 and her brother, Allen “Bud” Crum.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 19, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 20 at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N. Four Mile Rd. with visitation one hour prior.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.