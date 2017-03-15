Evelyn Irene (Cunning) Householder Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Evelyn Irene (Cunning) Householder, age 100, passed away Wednesday, March 15.
Visitation will be Saturday, March 25 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers.
Arrangements handled by Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.
