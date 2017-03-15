Federal cuts could impact funds for programs in Trumbull County

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are worried the Trump administration is considering more than $6 billion in cuts at the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The cuts could end most federally funded community development block grants.

Grants Manager Julie Green voiced her concerns Wednesday at the Trumbull County Commissioners meeting. She said the county has received nearly $4 million through the program over the past five years.

The block grant money has helped numerous projects including foreclosure prevention, street improvements, and allowed for the completion of about 60,000 feet of sewer improvements.

“It’s just another source of local government funding that is going to be eliminated and which we desperately need to maintain our infrastructure, our streets, our aging sewer and water lines,” Green said.

Green says money they’ve received from the funding has directly impacted 20,000 people in Trumbull County since 2012.