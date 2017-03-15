Helen Marie Phelps Obituary

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio – Helen M. Phelps, age 90, died on Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

She was born on January 30, 1927 in Linesville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Neva (Dodge) and Chauncey Penfield.

Mrs. Phelps was a 1945 graduate of Linesville High School.

On February 1, 1943 she married Delos F. Phelps.

She worked for Namco Control of Jefferson, Ohio for many years.

Mrs. Phelps was a member of the First Baptist Church of Andover and of the church’s Ladies Ministry.

She enjoyed reading, making crafts and spending time with her grandchildren.

Mrs. Phelps is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 66 years, Delos F. Phelps; an infant son, Bruce Phelps; two daughters, Barbara K. Kellar and Loretta Frankito Davis; a grandson, Jerry F. Horton Drnek, Jr.; two sisters, Josephine Repko and Betty Gotwalles; five brothers, Ted, Allen, Victor, Stuart and Harry Penfield and stepgreat-grandson, Stephen.

Survivors include a daughter, Susan F. (Raymond) Drnek of Williamsfield, Ohio; two sisters, Ruth (Noddy) Weatherton and Leila Blood; a brother, Jack (Barbara) Penfield; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and 20 great-great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 1:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Rev. Jimmy Meadows officiating.

Calling hours will be held at the funeral from 12:00 p.m. until the time of services.

Memorial contributions may be made to her church, 5236 Stanhope Kelloggsville Road, Andover, OH 44003.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air March 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.