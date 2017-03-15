Ida Mae Sechler Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Ida Mae Sechler, age 91, of Newton Falls passed away peacefully into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Laurie Ann Nursing Home in Newton Falls.

She was born on August 24, 1925, in Woburn, Massachusetts, the only child of the late John and Sarah (Cassidy) Foster.

She was a 1943 graduate of Woburn High School.

Ida lived in the Boston area until her June 26, 1954 marriage to Ivan W. Sechler. Ida was a resident of Newton Falls the remainder of her life.

Ida retired from Bar Processing in Newton Falls where she was a secretary.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Newton Falls and a 50-year member of the Newton Falls Chapter #79 Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed flower gardening, Big Band Music and was an avid ballroom dancer. During her children’s formative years, she enjoyed serving as a Cub Scout and Camp Fire Girls Leader. Ida loved to reminisce about her days growing up in Boston and the lifelong friendships she made there.

Ida was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ivan who died January 10, 1976. Also, preceded in death by longtime companion, Barney Kantor.

Memories of Ida will be carried on by her loving family: a son, Brian (Cathy) Sechler of Newton Falls; a daughter, Karen (Jack) Mitchell; a granddaughter, Dawn Sechler (Antonio Salett) of Warren and a great-grandson, Ezekiel Salett. She also leaves a cousin, Evelyn Ferris of Vancouver, British Columbia.

There will be no calling hours and cremation has taken place.

A graveside service will be at the Newton Falls Cemetery on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. with Rev. Calvin Mason officiating. Ida will then be laid to rest beside her husband Ivan.

If they wish, friends may make Memorial Contributions in Ida’s name to the First Christian Church, 17 N. Center Street, Newton Falls, Ohio 44444.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may view Ida’s obituary online or to send condolences to the family, please visit us at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.



