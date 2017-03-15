John Goldade Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – John Goldade, 71, passed away Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Washington Square Health Care Centre in Warren after complications due to a stroke.

He was born on April 22, 1945 in Wishek, North Dakota, son of the late William and Rose (Wald) Goldade.

John was a Vietnam Veteran having served in both the Army and Marines.

He worked as a truck driver for many trucking companies over the years.

John is survived by his wife, Barbara J. Weddell; three children, Anna Goldade Smith, Dawn Goldade Lyon and Dominic Goldade; two grandchildren, Milania and Giovanni Goldade; one sister, Dottie Reak and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one son, William John Goldade; his parents and two brothers, Robert and Jerry Goldade.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

To send online condolences to the family, please visit www.LaneFuneralHomes.com.



Order Flowers Here