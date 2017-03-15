Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky verbals to Kent State

CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Lakeview’s Annie Pavlansky has verbally committed to play college basketball at Kent State University. She made the official announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

In the social media post, Pavlansky wrote:

“I’m incredibly thankful God has blessed me with the ability and the opportunity to play basketball at the next level. I truly cannot say enough about every coach and school that has come in contact with me during the recruiting process. Every coach has touched me in such a positive way, and I am extremely lucky to have been recruited by first class people. I am beyond grateful for all of my family, friends, teachers, coaches, and teammates who helped me get to where I am today. After many thoughts and prayers, I am excited to announce my commitment to Kent State University to continue my academic and athletic career! Go Flashes!”

As a junior last season, she appeared in sixteen games, after having her season cut short due to injury. She averaged 19 points and 9 rebounds. Pavalansky also posted per-game averages of 3.4 assists, 3.6 steals, and 1.1 blocks.

Pavlansky chose Kent State over one other finalist, Colgate.