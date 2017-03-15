Police: Man runs, army crawls to get away from Youngstown officers

47-year-old Melvin Johnson Jr. is facing several charges

By Published: Updated:
Melvin Johnson, Jr.; arrested in Youngstown, Ohio on various charges, including resisting arrest and carrying a concealed weapon.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police were called multiple times about a suspicious person lurking around a house on Marmion Ave., but on Tuesday they were able to get their man, but not without a struggle.

Officers were checking on the home on Marmion Ave. about 12:09 a.m. where they had been called the day before on reports of a man cutting the power lines to the house. They also had complaints of a person lurking about the area. As police were checking the house, they got a call of a man walking through the backyards of homes on E. Florida Ave., which is adjacent to Marmion Ave.

Police spotted a man, later identified as 47-year-old Melvin Johnson Jr., dressed in black and skirting behind garages. As police approached Johnson, he took off and dove onto a back porch on E. Florida Ave. where he began to army crawl across the porch. He then got up and took off again, running towards a vacant lot on E. Florida Ave. Officers fired a taser to stop Johnson but it was not effective, according to a police report.

Johnson tripped and fell and officers were able to jump on top of him and place him in handcuffs. Police found a loaded handgun in the waistband of his pants, according to the report.

Johnson is facing several charges, including carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, obstructing justice and menacing.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s