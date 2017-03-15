Patricia Ann Roche Obituary

POLAND, Ohio – Patricia Ann Roche died peacefully at her home Wednesday, March 15, 2017.

Patricia was born June 10, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of the late Norbert and Rose Saunders O’Neil.

She was a registered nurse, graduating from the Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing in 1947. Patricia worked as a nurse at Saint Elizabeth Hospital for several years and served as the Assistant Head Nurse on the Women’s Surgical Unit.

Patty was an active member of Saint Elizabeth School of Nursing Alumni, Friends Luncheon Club, the Youngstown Council of Catholic Nurses and the Mall Walkers Group.

She and her husband were founding members of Holy Family Parish in Poland, Ohio.

Patricia married Charles R. Roche on January 17, 1948 and resided in Poland, he passed away May 9,2002.

She is survived by her three children, Kathy (Harvey) of Columbus, Charles of Poland and Patrick (Molly) of Austintown. Foremost a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother she will be sadly missed by her five grandchildren, Alex (Virginia) Vesha of Columbus, Nicholas (Leslie) of Columbus, Shane (Abby) Roche of Austintown, Kara Roche of Columbus and Kacie Roche of Austintown. She had five great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Penelope, Mirabelle, Evangeline, Graham and her sixth great-grandchild is due this month. Patricia leaves a brother, Robert (Joanne) O’Neil of Chicago and a sister-in-law, Patty Eddie of Boardman. She also is survived by her goddaughter, Sue Williams of Poland.

Besides her husband and her parents, she was preceded in death by her cousin, Mary Anne Kachmer of Poland.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 18, 2017 from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at Holy Family Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. celebrated by Rev. Msgr. William J. Connell.

The family requests that material donations be made to Hospice of the Valley 5190 Market St. Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

