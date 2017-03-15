Pot, marijuana butter and hash seized in Ohio traffic stop

A man from Michigan was arrested for having $8,000 inm marijuana products in his vehicle.

ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Troopers stopped a rented 2017 Buick Lucerne, with Michigan plates last week for following too close on Interstate 75 in Allen County.

Troopers brought in a drug-sniffing dog and found six packages of marijuana, six containers of marijuana butter and six syringes containing marijuana hash oil.

The contraband has a street value of $8,685.

The driver, Christopher Woods, 41, of Detroit, Mich., was arrested and booked into the Allen County Jail and charged with possession of hash oil, a third-degree felony, and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony.

