Raymond J. Sattler Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Swierz officiating for Raymond J. Sattler, 71, who died Wednesday evening, March 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born August 9, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of William P. and Viola E. Pero Sattler and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Sattler was a 1963 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church and had served with the Army National Guard.

Raymond was a dispatcher for Ohio Edison for 31 years, retiring in 1998.

He was a former member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 2072 and a Cardinal Mooney Hall of Fame Member.

Raymond was an avid golfer, having golfed in several leagues and would golf with anyone, anytime or anywhere. He loved playing pinochle, watching his grandchildren play sports and his cat, Binx.

He leaves his wife, the former Lois A. Sauline, whom he married July 26, 1965; three daughters, Amy Jo (Joe) Vittorio of Boardman, Lori Sattler of Maumelle, Arizona and Rachel McMillen of Hubbard; a brother, William Sattler of East Palestine; a sister, Lauren J. (Jim) Pasquine of Poland; four grandsons, Clay (Chyna) Garrard, Chance Garrard and Collin and Camden McMillen; a granddaughter, Roxsane (Darrell) Lewis and one great-granddaughter, Gianna Lewis.

Raymond was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joan Sattler.

Family and friends may call on Monday, March 20 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Closing prayers will be held on Tuesday, March 21 at 9:30 a.m. at the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to the Animal Charity Human Society, 4140 Market St., Boardman, Ohio 44512.

