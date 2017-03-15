Rose Marie Young Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Rose Marie Young passed away Wednesday, March 15.
She was born July 20, 1932.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Rose Marie Young passed away Wednesday, March 15.
She was born July 20, 1932.
Arrangements are pending and being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use