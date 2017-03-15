Storm Team 27: Another cold night

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

Cold air will stick around through early Thursday morning with low temperatures falling into the middle teens. Wind chill readings will drop into the single digits. The cold blustery weather will continue through early Thursday. Wind gusts to 20 to 30mph possible. Watch for drifting snow in spots. Snow showers will taper off with little additional accumulation expected. The best chance for any snow accumulation will be in the snowbelt. Less than an inch expected.

Look for better weather Thursday with some sunshine returning. It will be cold with highs near 30. Dry weather will stick around Thursday night.

Friday will feature rain or snow showers developing. Temperatures will push into the upper 30’s by late day. Unsettled weather with rain or snow showers Saturday and over to all snow showers Saturday night. Sunday will bring better weather.

Next week will be a little warmer with rain showers Monday and then rain or snow showers through the middle of the week.

Forecast:

Tonight: Chance for a snow shower or flurry. Little additional accumulation of less than 1”. (40%)

Low: 16

Thursday: Mostly cloudy to partly sunny skies. Small chance for a flurry or snow shower early in the snowbelt. (30%)

High: 30

Thursday night: Partly cloudy.

Low: 16

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (80%)

High: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain or snow showers. (70%)

High: 38 Low: 32

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for snow showers early. (20%)

High: 38 Low: 30

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers. (40%)

High: 45 Low: 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for rain or snow showers. (30%)

High: 38 Low: 29

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Isolated snow showers. (30%)

High: 34 Low: 22

Thursday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 40 Low: 19

