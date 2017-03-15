Thousands without power in Portage County

PORTAGE COUNTY, OH (WKBN) – Thousands of customers in Portage County are without power Wednesday morning.

According to WOIO Channel 19 in Cleveland, as of 6:45 a.m. Wednesday there were 2,646 residents without power in Portage County. Earlier in the morning, there were over 4,000 residents without power in the county.

The overnight weather contributed to those power outages, with additional snow accumulation, high winds, and frigid temperatures impacting the region.

The power outages and severe weather prompted several school closures in Portage County, including the Kent City, Ravenna, and Streetsboro School Districts. Also, classes at Kent State University were delayed until later in the morning.