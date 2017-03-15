Trump budget would cut Great Lakes’ cleanup funding by 97 percent

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown spoke with WKBN about the massive cut that would impact Lake Erie

Several beaches in Ohio along Lake Erie have advisories because of bacteria.
Lake Erie. Courtesy: ODNR

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would reduce funding towards cleanup of Lake Erie and other Great Lakes by 97 percent, lawmakers in Washington are concerned for the lakes.

The $300 million budget would be cut down to $10 million.

The funding would be cut from the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative — a program under the EPA. It focuses on combating pollution, fighting invasive species dangerous to the area and forming new areas on the lakefront.

In 2016, President Barack Obama tried to cut $50 million from the Great Lakes cleanup.

On Wednesday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown spoke with WKBN about the cuts.

“[Trump’s] hurting us in terms of fishing and drinking water and business development,” Brown said. “A healthy five Great Lakes is good for our region by any measure.”

Trump’s budget is not final. Congress has final say over the budget and what money goes where.

Trump is set to submit his budget to Congress on Thursday.

