Warren JFK holds off McDonald at Regionals

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren JFK topped McDonald 72-60 in the Division IV Regional Semifinals Wednesday night at Warren Harding High School.

Warren JFk’s Byron Taylor led all scorers with 21 points. Antonio McQueen added 18 points in the victory, while Nate Woods also had a strong night with 17. Justin Bofenkamp also reached double-figures with 13.

“I mean it’s huge for those kids I can’t take much credit for it,” Head Coach Mark Komlanc said. “They just work their butts off, they played so hard, practiced hard and they really deserve it. Every last one of them who was on the bench tonight, including the coaching staff they worked their butt off for the last nine months and i’m extremely proud and happy for them.

“It shows anything can happen,” Senior Antonio McQueen said. “Anything can happen you know. and beating one of them really makes us look good and makes us real happy because we know that we can get better like we can make it far.

McDonald was led by Zach Rasile who tallied a team-high 18 points. Evan McGill finished with 15 points, while Braedon Poole chipped in with 13 points.

The Blue Devils end the season with a record of 25-2.

Warren JFK improves to 20-7 overall on the season. The Eagles advance to face Lutheran East in the Division IV Regional Finals Friday night at 7PM at Canton Fieldhouse.