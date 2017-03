Related Coverage Warren man pleads guilty to causing woman’s fatal overdose

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man who investigators say sold drugs to a woman who died last year was sentenced to five years in prison on Tuesday.

Roderick Means, of Warren, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, possession of cocaine, tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia last month.

Prosecutors say Means, also known as “Tap Out,” was a drug dealer who sold to Melanie Anderson. Anderson believed she was using heroin, but it was actually fentanyl, an indictment said.