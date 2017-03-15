Youngstown business leaders encouraged by Trump’s business plan

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those in charge of the Youngstown Business Incubator at the additive manufacturing facility located in downtown Youngstown say they are optimistic President Trump’s administration will be as supportive of the facility as his predecessor.

Members of the Western Reserve Port Authority held their monthly meeting Wednesday at the incubator before taking a tour of the two dozen businesses there, including America Makes – the additive manufacturing venture located on campus.

Chief Operations Officer Barb Ewing said she is encouraged by what President Donald Trump has been saying about restoring the nation’s manufacturing base.

“It is a message that is very important. I think if you read the tea leaves, there are a lot of good indications about what the future holds for not only American manufacturing, but the institute as a whole,” Ewing said.

During his time in office, President Barack Obama often spoke of the need to increase the use of additive manufacturing, even mentioning the Valley facility on several occasions.

During his campaign and since his inauguration, Trump has spoken about the need to bring manufacturing back to this country from overseas.