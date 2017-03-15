Youngstown business leaders encouraged by Trump’s business plan

During his campaign and since his inauguration, President Donald Trump has spoken about the need to bring manufacturing back to this country from overseas

By Published:
The Youngstown Business incubator received a $3 million grant for investments.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Those in charge of the Youngstown Business Incubator at the additive manufacturing facility located in downtown Youngstown say they are optimistic President Trump’s administration will be as supportive of the facility as his predecessor.

Members of the Western Reserve Port Authority held their monthly meeting Wednesday at the incubator before taking a tour of the two dozen businesses there, including America Makes – the additive manufacturing venture located on campus.

Chief Operations Officer Barb Ewing said she is encouraged by what President Donald Trump has been saying about restoring the nation’s manufacturing base.

“It is a message that is very important. I think if you read the tea leaves, there are a lot of good indications about what the future holds for not only American manufacturing, but the institute as a whole,” Ewing said.

During his time in office, President Barack Obama often spoke of the need to increase the use of additive manufacturing, even mentioning the Valley facility on several occasions.

During his campaign and since his inauguration, Trump has spoken about the need to bring manufacturing back to this country from overseas.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s