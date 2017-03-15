Youngstown crime activity: Woman stabbed outside Youngstown bar

Wednesday, March 8

12 a.m. – 71 Elliott Lane, a man told police that an ex-friend was sending him unwanted messages on Facebook saying he wanted to fight him. At one point, the man said the ex-friend sent him a selfie holding a gun.

3:30 a.m. – 500 block of W. Dewey Ave., Charles Cole was charged with discharging a firearm within city limits and drug possession. Officers approached a man sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of a house on W. Dewey Ave. According to the Shot Spotter, a shot was fired from that location. Police found a firearm under the passenger seat of the car where Cole had been sitting. Police also found crack cocaine and a baggie of marijuana in the vehicle, according to a police report. They also found shell casing on the windshield of the car.

3:30 a.m. – 200 block of Greely Lane, police were called after a woman said several shots were fired at her house. Police found three holes in the front of the house and five shell casings on the ground., according to the police report.

4:53 p.m. – 500 block of E. Judson Ave., a woman said she was sleeping when she was awakened by the sound of someone kicking in the door of her house. The woman threw a glass plate at the suspect and he took off.

11:23 p.m. – 200 block of Park Ave., a man told police that he was hit over the head and robbed in the area of Ohio and Lora avenues.

11:31 p.m. – 500 block of Cleveland Ave., a woman told police that her ex-boyfriend broke into her house and took several items.

8:04 p.m. – 100 block of W. Commerce St., a woman said someone damaged the sunroof on her car. She said her daughter parked the car in a lot on Commerce St. and went out of town on March 4. On March 8, the daughter noticed the glass to the sunroof was broken.

Thursday, March 9

1:30 a.m. – 100 block of E. Woodland Ave., a warehouse was broken into and an RV inside was ransacked, according to a police report. A TV and the air conditioning unit was taken from the RV.

2:25 a.m. – N. Garland Ave., Stephen Elash, 20, of Campbell, charged with drug trafficking following a traffic stop. Police found a baggie of suspected marijuana in the car door and another bag in a Crown Royal bag. They also found a digital scale, according to a police report.

2:30 p.m. – Saranac Ave., Cody Kale, 24, of Girard, charged with drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Kale was found to have a syringe and spoon in his pants and police found suspected crack cocaine in the vehicle, according to a police report.

7:11 p.m. – Belmont Ave., TaLawrence Hall, 22, charged with drug possession and having drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop. Hall was a backseat passenger in the vehicle that was stopped. During a search, police found a digital scale and marijuana on Hall, according to the police report.

7:15 p.m. – 3200 block Canfield Rd., a woman told officers that a check was missing from her checkbook and cashed in Hubbard. She suspects a family member did it, according to a police report.

7:51 p.m. 200 block of Berkshire Dr., a man told officers several items had been missing out of his garage over a period of time, including a chain saw, tools, a semi-truck tailpipe, and an extension ladder.

Sunday, March 12

12:56 a.m. – 100 block of W. Federal St., Jaron Hardy, 24, cited for sale of alcohol to a person under 21. Police said Hardy, a bartender at Liquid Blu, was charged with an underage informant bought beer from him.

5:01 a.m. – 1000 block Belmont Ave., a woman said she was stabbed about 3 a.m. outside the Big Dudes bar on Wilson Avenue in Youngstown. Police took the woman’s statement at the hospital. She said a fight broke out and a man stabbed her with an unknown object.

Monday, March 13

6:09 p.m. – 50 Struthers-Coitsville Rd., the owner Commcorp Construction told police that someone broke out the front window of his business with a rock, according to a police report. He said the building was secure and undamaged as of 11:30 Sunday night.

6:29 p.m. – 33 E. Warren Ave., Marian Jones, 33, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear and charged with having drug paraphernalia after emergency crews were called when she started having seizures, according to a police report. Police found a crack pipe, syringes, and spoons in her purse, according to a police report. The woman was found to have an active warrant for a previous drug arrest.

8:57 p.m. – 4900 block Youngstown-Poland Rd., an employee of Rite-Aid told police that a man walked into the store and loaded up a cart with about $300 worth of items including, deodorant, baby wipes, makeup, soap and other items, according to a police report. Because he was suspected of shoplifting before, an employee was standing by the door to make sure the suspect didn’t leave without paying. As the employee went behind the counter to ring out the suspect, he took off out the door, according to the report.

Tuesday, March 15

12:09 a.m. – 300 block E. Florida Ave., Melvin Johnson Jr., 47, charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, menacing and obstructing officials business. According to a police report, officers had been called several times to a house on Marmion for a suspicious person. At one point, Johnson attempted to cut the power lines to the house, according to a police report. Officers spotted Johnson walking through the backyard of homes along E. Florida Ave, which is adjacent to Marmion. After a brief chase and struggle officers were able to take Johnson into custody. He was found to have a loaded handgun in his waistband and duct tape, according to a police report.