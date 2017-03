DENVER, Pa. (AP) – Two people have died in a house fire in Lancaster County.

The fire broke in the home on South 4th street in Denver around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters say they discovered an elderly man and woman in cardiac arrest on the second floor. Both died.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)