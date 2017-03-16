2017 Lisbon Softball Preview

2017 Lisbon Softball Preview
Head Coach: Dave Crismon
2016 Record: 17-6

Key Returnees
Devyn Flory, C (SR)
Karlee Pezzano, CF (SR)
Hannah Deland, RF (JR)
Sam Tinsley, P (JR)
Kimmi Wiggers, 3B (JR)
Autumn Oehlstrom, LF (SO)
Kenedy Vrable, SS (SO)

Strengths
The 2016 Lisbon softball team captured their first District championship by defeating St. Thomas Aquinas (4-2) in the Division IV title tilt at Berlin Center last May. Over the past two seasons, the Blue Devils have posted a combined winning percentage of 69.6% (32-14). The group returns four All-League First-Team picks (Sam Tinsley, Devyn Flory, Kennedy Vrable, Kimmi Wiggers) from a year ago. “After getting a taste of Regional play last year,” recalls coach Crismon. “We are very excited to begin working to try and get back there again. We have experience, and I feel we could have a very potent offense. We have loaded up the schedule and are hoping to benefit from that leading into the tournament this year.

2017 Schedule
Mar. 27 – Salem, 5
Mar. 29 – at Ursuline, 5
Mar. 30 – at United, 5
Apr. 1 – Toronto (DH), 12
Apr. 3 – Springfield, 5
Apr. 4 – at Mooney, 5
Apr. 6 – East Palestine, 5
Apr. 10 – Leetonia, 5
Apr. 11 – at Leetonia, 5
Apr. 12 – at Sebring, 5
Apr. 13 – at Western Reserve, 5
Apr. 18 – at Columbiana, 5
Apr. 19 – Columbiana, 5
Apr. 20 – Lowellville, 5
Apr. 21 – at Crestview, 5
Apr. 24 – at Southern, 5
Apr. 25 – Southern, 5
Apr. 27 – at Jackson-Milton, 5
May 1 – At Wellsville, 5
May 2 – Wellsville, 5
May 4 – Mineral Ridge, 5
May 8 – McDonald, 5

