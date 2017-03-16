Attorneys meet in Youngstown case of teen charged with attempted murder

Published:
Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Attorneys met Thursday in the case of a juvenile charged with shooting a woman in the face.

Both sides met at the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center to go over evidence prior to trial proceedings, what is commonly called discovery.

The 14-year-old suspect is charged in the Feb. 6 shooting of Ellen Zban. Zban was sitting in her car in the driveway of a home on Powersdale Avenue when police say the teen walked up to her, demanded her wallet, and shot her in the face and arm.

Zban is recovering from her injuries.

The teen faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and felonious assault.

Prosecutors want to try the teen as an adult. A bind over hearing to decide that issue is scheduled for March 31.

WKBN 27 First News is not releasing the suspect’s name because he is still being tried as a juvenile.

