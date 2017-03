YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Bernardo Arroyo, 94, passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

He was born on August 20, 1922 in Yabucoa, Puerto Rico, a son of Vincente Sanchez and Euladia Arroyo.

Bernardo was a laborer at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube Steel Company.

There will be a private burial service at the All Souls Cemetery in Cortland, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Clemente Funeral Homes.



