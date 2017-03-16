Boardman woman accused of shooting boyfriend pleads not guilty

Police said Tena Garver shot her boyfriend during a domestic dispute at the Chelsea Court Apartments in Boardman

By Published: Updated:
Tena Garver, of Boardman, is accused of shooting her boyfriend.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman woman pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from a shooting in the township Tuesday morning.

Tena Garver, 47, appeared in county court in Boardman Thursday afternoon. She is charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Police said Garver shot her boyfriend, David Getz, during a domestic dispute at the Chelsea Court Apartments on South Avenue.

At first, she blamed a neighbor for the shooting. In a 911 call, she told the dispatcher Getz and this neighbor got into an argument, but she didn’t know the neighbor’s name.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Garver will be back in court later this month.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s