Cavaliers’ Kevin Love returns to face Utah

Cleveland has struggled on the boards without Love, who has also been dealing with back issues.

By Published:
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James, left, and Kevin Love joke with each other on the bench in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' 110-101 victory over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game in Denver. Forward Kevin Love says he and superstar LeBron James had a "very honest" talk before he decided to re-sign as a free agent with the Cavaliers. Love announced he was returning last week and said Thursday, July 9, 2015, that his new five-year, $113.2 million contract with Cleveland is "inked and official." (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
FILE - In this Nov. 7, 2014, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers forwards LeBron James, left, and Kevin Love joke with each other on the bench in the fourth quarter of the Cavaliers' 110-101 victory over the Denver Nuggets in an NBA basketball game in Denver. Forward Kevin Love says he and superstar LeBron James had a "very honest" talk before he decided to re-sign as a free agent with the Cavaliers. Love announced he was returning last week and said Thursday, July 9, 2015, that his new five-year, $113.2 million contract with Cleveland is "inked and official." (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love, who had surgery on his left knee last month, will return to the starting lineup against the Utah Jazz.

Love had surgery Feb. 14 and was originally expected to miss six weeks. The defending NBA champions are 7-6 since he was injured. Love is averaging 20 points and 11.1 rebounds, his best season since joining Cleveland in 2014.

The Cavaliers hosted the Jazz on Thursday night. General manager David Griffin said Tuesday he anticipated Love would return on the team’s road trip that begins Saturday. The four-time All-Star was cleared by the medical staff after participating in drills Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cleveland has struggled on the boards without Love, who has also been dealing with back issues. The Cavaliers were outrebounded 52-38 in Sunday’s loss to Houston.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s