Champion grandpa charged with hurting grandson back in court

While Michael Tenney stood before the judge, the child’s mother, Kristin Starkey, watched from the gallery

By Published:
The Trumbull County grandfather accused of hurting his grandson was back in court Thursday.
The mother of the victim provided this X-ray of her son's elbow, which she said was broken by his grandfather.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County grandfather accused of hurting his grandson was back in court Thursday.

Michael Tenney, 63, of Champion, is charged with two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault after police say he broke his grandson’s arm during an incident in January.

While Tenney stood before the judge, the child’s mother, Kristin Starkey, watched from the gallery. Starkey told WKBN First News reporter Nadine Grimley that her son loved his grandfather and used to beg her to let him go over to his house.

“Now he cries making sure that he doesn’t have to go there again. That is so heartbreaking,” Starkey said.

The child initially told doctors he had fallen off a couch at his grandfather’s house, according to a police report. Starkey says he kept telling her that he “accidentally jumped off the couch.”

Doctors who examined the child said the injury wasn’t consistent with that type of injury. When deputies came to question the child, he told them his grandfather yanked his arm hard two times.

“There is nothing that excuses using that much force that you would snap a 5-year-old’s arm. That’s a hard bone to break so there was obviously a lot of force there,” Starkey said.

Starkey says her son is still in pain but is expected to regain full use of his arm.

“It is the worst thing in the world to see your child lying there like that,” Starkey said.

Tenney is also facing a probation violation along with charges surrounding the child. He will be back in court later this month.

Graphic image warning

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s