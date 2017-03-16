Champion grandpa charged with hurting grandson back in court

Related Coverage Champion man charged with breaking grandson’s arm

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County grandfather accused of hurting his grandson was back in court Thursday.

Michael Tenney, 63, of Champion, is charged with two counts of child endangering and one count of felonious assault after police say he broke his grandson’s arm during an incident in January.

While Tenney stood before the judge, the child’s mother, Kristin Starkey, watched from the gallery. Starkey told WKBN First News reporter Nadine Grimley that her son loved his grandfather and used to beg her to let him go over to his house.

“Now he cries making sure that he doesn’t have to go there again. That is so heartbreaking,” Starkey said.

The child initially told doctors he had fallen off a couch at his grandfather’s house, according to a police report. Starkey says he kept telling her that he “accidentally jumped off the couch.”

Doctors who examined the child said the injury wasn’t consistent with that type of injury. When deputies came to question the child, he told them his grandfather yanked his arm hard two times.

“There is nothing that excuses using that much force that you would snap a 5-year-old’s arm. That’s a hard bone to break so there was obviously a lot of force there,” Starkey said.

Starkey says her son is still in pain but is expected to regain full use of his arm.

“It is the worst thing in the world to see your child lying there like that,” Starkey said.

Tenney is also facing a probation violation along with charges surrounding the child. He will be back in court later this month.