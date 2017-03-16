Cops: 2 found dead after Ohio child reports parents unresponsive

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Police said medics found two adults dead after a child called 911 to report unresponsive parents at a home in southwestern Ohio.

The Dayton Daily News reports that Centerville police spokesman John Davis said the deaths appeared to be drug-related, and drug paraphernalia was found at the scene. Police said they received the 911 call shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday. Four children also were in the home when medics arrived a few minutes later.

The Montgomery County coroner identified the adults who died as 36-year-old Brian J. Halye and 34-year-old Courtney A. Halye, but did not release a cause of death for the couple.

Police did not release any other details on the couple or the children.

The deaths remain under investigation.

