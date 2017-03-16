David A. Harding Obituary

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio – David A. Harding, of East Liverpool, passed away Thursday evening, March 16, 2017, at Heritage Valley Beaver. He was 76.

Born in East Liverpool, March 30, 1940, he was a son of the late Robert Harding, Sr. and Susan Croft Harding.

He was a member of the Beechwood Free Methodist Church and was a member of the East Liverpool Lodge #681 of the Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a member of the Al Koran Shrine and the High 12.

An avid sports fan, he loved to attend Potter basketball games and enjoyed golf. For many years, he was a coach and manager for area youth baseball teams.

Dave worked at the former Crucible Steel Company until 1982. Later, along with his wife, he managed the American Theater in the mid-1980s. He then worked as a security guard at the Beaver Valley Power Plant in Shippingport.

Above all things in life, Dave loved his family. Survivors include two daughters, Deborah Lockhart of East Liverpool and Kristine Price of Chester and a son, Gregg Harding, of East Liverpool. There are two grandchildren whom he loved spending time with, Timothy Woodyard and Peyton Price. He also leaves two sisters, Merry Sue Brown and her husband, James, of Vermilion, Ohio and Marty Cramer and her husband, Kenneth, of East Liverpool, as well as a brother, Jeff Harding of East Liverpool and a sister-in-law, Janice Harding of East Liverpool. He will also be missed by his cat, Lady.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Joan Waggle Harding. The couple married August 27, 1960. He was also preceded by a brother, Robert Harding, Jr.

Friends may visit Sunday afternoon and evening, March 19 at the Dawson Funeral Home where the family will be present from 2:00 – 4:00 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

There will be a Masonic service at 7:00 p.m. Sunday, March 19.

Rev. Norman Eckert will conduct a funeral service Monday, March 20 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Following the service, friends and family will gather at the Dawson Family Center for fellowship.

Burial will be at Riverview Cemetery.

Memorial tributes may take the form of contributions in care of the Beechwood Free Methodist Church, 1029 Rubicon St., East Liverpool, Ohio 43920.

