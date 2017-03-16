EMT struck, killed, by stolen ambulance in New York City

Police said a man jumped into the vehicle in the Bronx Thursday evening and drove off

NEW YORK (AP) – Police said an emergency medical technician in New York City has died after she was run over by a stolen ambulance.

Authorities said the EMT had stopped her ambulance in the Bronx at around 7 p.m. Thursday after being told someone was being robbed.

Police said a man then jumped into the vehicle and drove off.

The EMT tried to stop the man, but fell and was caught beneath the wheels.

Video posted on Twitter by a bystander shows the ambulance speeding across an intersection with the EMT’s body pinned beneath it.

Police were on the scene within moments.

A spokesman for Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Twitter that the mayor is headed to the hospital.

Police said a second EMT is being treated for emotional shock but was not physically injured.

