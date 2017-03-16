Ernest Cvengros Obituary

March 16, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

WARREN, Ohio – Ernest Cvengros passed away Thursday, March 16 at the age of 93.

Ernest was born February 7, 1924.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.


Order Flowers Here