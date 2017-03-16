Forgotten stash of marijuana donated to Wash. Goodwill

The cooler contained five large bags of marijuana

MONROE, WA (WCMH) – Police in Washington say someone may have donated their cooler without checking what was inside.

The cooler contained five large bags of marijuana. Employees at the store discovered the weed while sorting through donations. They called police upon making the discovery.

While marijuana is legal in Washington, the stash contains about 60 times the legal limit for possession in the state.

While many people on social media have claimed the stash is theirs, police say nobody has come looking for it.

