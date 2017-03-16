Gaye M. Sakonyi Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Gaye M. Sakonyi 75, of Warren, Ohio entered into rest on Thursday, March 16, 2017 at 7:23 a.m. at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

She was born the daughter of Eugene L. and Jean E. Wellen Aurand on July 24, 1941 in Warren, Ohio.

Gaye was a registered nurse and a childcare provider for many years.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, working on crafts, playing cards, The Legend of Dogwood and following the Royal Family.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her daughter, Bethany (Thomas) Mirka of Ostrander, Ohio; two sons, Frank (Jessica) Sakonyi of Kenosha, Wisconsin and Justin (Christeen) Sakonyi of Warren, Ohio; a sister, Janet DeWitt of Warren; her brother, Gerald Aurand of Warren and ten grandchildren.

Gaye was preceded in death by her parents and a granddaughter.

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2017 in the chapel of Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio with Chaplain Christine Orr officiating.

Interment will follow at Crown Hill.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

