Sevreal drugs, cash seized in Youngstown drug raids

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Youngstown is facing several drug charges following a raid on the city’s north side Wednesday.

Police were serving a search warrant about 5 p.m. at a home on Forestview Drive when they found two baggies of cocaine, two baggies of fentanyl, heroin, three digital scales, marijuana, and $1,436 in cash, according to a police report.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Antonio Crockett at the scene. He is charged with several counts of drug possession. The booking information from the Mahoning County Jail  also lists an illegal conveyance of firearms charge, but the police report did not indicate that violation.

About two hours later, just before 7 p.m., officers raided a house in the 1700 block of Wellington Ave. Several drugs, including crack cocaine, Tramadol and alprazolam pills were seized, according to a police report. A digital scale and $540 in cash were also found, the report stated.

Police arrested 23-year-old Staffon Hall. He is charged with drug possession and had an outstanding warant.

