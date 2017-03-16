Janet Elaine (Harroff) Kiehl Obituary

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio – On Thursday, March 16, 2017, Janet E. Kiehl, age 82, passed away in St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

She was born on March 31, 1934, in New Waterford, Ohio, a daughter of the late Herbert and Luella (Black) Harroff.

Janet was a talented seamstress who worked at home, as well as, in Kenmore Manufacturing, New Waterford Furniture Factory.

Janet is survived by her beloved husband, Richard, whom she married on March 31, 1962; children, Deborah Caupp of Mansfield, Ohio, Janet (Thomas) Callahan of Herriman, Utah and James (Cathy) Beiling of Letonia, Ohio; brother, Don (Diana) Harroff of Boardman, Ohio; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and a multitude of other relatives.

Service to be announced later.

Arrangements by ​Cremation & Funeral Service by Gary S. Silvat Inc.



