Lincoln Park ends Greenville’s season

Greenville's season comes to an end with a record of 24-3.

Lincoln Park held off Greenville 58-46 in the Second Round of the PIAA Playoffs in Class 3A Thursday night at New Castle High School.

Lincoln Park’s Renell Cummings led all scorers with 33 points. Keena Holmes and Thomas Melonga each chipped in with seven points in the victory.

Joe Batt was one of three Trojans in double-figures. Batt tallied 17 points,  while Michael Blaney added 13. Tyler Kincaid finished with 11 for Greenville in the setback.

Lincoln Park improves to 23-5, and advances to face the winner of Erie First Christian/Washington on Saturday.

