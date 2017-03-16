Mahoning County indictments: March 16, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 16, 2017:
Brandon Michael Hill: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated possession of drugs
Alexander Kilpatrick, Phillip B. Richie, Beau Jeffries, Tyler Hewitt and Brian Presley, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and obstructing official business with firearm specifications
Amy Begeot: Obstructing official business
Donnovan Slocum: Receiving stolen property
Eric Gilford: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs
Tawaun Ceasar: Tampering with evidence and obstructing official business
Brady Stewart: Possession of cocaine
Eric Brady: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business
Daquan Henderson: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and falsification
Howard Catheline: Possession of cocaine
Randy Shipp: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle
Derrick Slocum: Breaking and entering
Benjamin Chiabi: Two counts of trafficking in heroin
Reginald Young, Antonio Young, Lenauruis Young, Daryl Young and Brittani Davenport: 46 counts of trafficking in cocaine, nine counts of trafficking in heroin, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Charles Cole: Five counts of trafficking in heroin and one count each of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications
Justin Hall: Felonious assault
Nelfonda Lynch: Forgery and tampering with evidence
Joseph Shura: Escape
Richard D. Williams: Forgery, tampering with records and identity fraud
Anthony Mascarella: Tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification
Kilan Young: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons while under disability with forfeiture specifications
An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.
