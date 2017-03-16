Mahoning County indictments: March 16, 2017

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County grand jury indicted the following cases on March 16, 2017:

Brandon Michael Hill: Possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated possession of drugs

Alexander Kilpatrick, Phillip B. Richie, Beau Jeffries, Tyler Hewitt and Brian Presley, Jr.: Two counts of aggravated burglary and one count each of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and obstructing official business with firearm specifications

Amy Begeot: Obstructing official business

Donnovan Slocum: Receiving stolen property

Eric Gilford: Possession of heroin, aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drugs

Tawaun Ceasar: Tampering with evidence and obstructing official business

Brady Stewart: Possession of cocaine

Eric Brady: Having weapons while under disability, improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle and obstructing official business

Daquan Henderson: Tampering with evidence, possession of cocaine, possession of drugs and falsification

Howard Catheline: Possession of cocaine

Randy Shipp: Improperly handling a firearm in a motor vehicle

Derrick Slocum: Breaking and entering

Benjamin Chiabi: Two counts of trafficking in heroin

Reginald Young, Antonio Young, Lenauruis Young, Daryl Young and Brittani Davenport: 46 counts of trafficking in cocaine, nine counts of trafficking in heroin, one count of engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, three counts of illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, two counts of possession of cocaine, one count of tampering with evidence and two counts of possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Charles Cole: Five counts of trafficking in heroin and one count each of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in drugs, possession of cocaine and possession of drugs with forfeiture specifications

Justin Hall: Felonious assault

Nelfonda Lynch: Forgery and tampering with evidence

Joseph Shura: Escape

Richard D. Williams: Forgery, tampering with records and identity fraud

Anthony Mascarella: Tampering with evidence, having weapons under disability, carrying concealed weapons, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and one count of possession of drugs with a forfeiture specification

Kilan Young: Two counts of possession of drugs and one count each of possession of cocaine, illegal use of supplemental nutrition or WIC program benefits, possession of drug paraphernalia and having weapons while under disability with forfeiture specifications

An indictment is only a charge and is not evidence of guilt. All cases will be heard in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.