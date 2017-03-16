Mary T. Waugh Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary T. Waugh, 92, of Salem, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2017 at her home.
She was born on July 11, 1924.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
SALEM, Ohio – Mary T. Waugh, 92, of Salem, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2017 at her home.
She was born on July 11, 1924.
Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use