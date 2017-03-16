Mary T. Waugh Obituary

March 16, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Mary T. Waugh, 92, of Salem, Ohio passed away Thursday morning, March 16, 2017 at her home.

She was born on July 11, 1924.

Arrangements pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.


