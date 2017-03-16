NCAA Tournament TV schedule

Find out where to Kent State, WVU, and every other game in the first two days

By Published:
Kent State teammates celebrate after Kent State defeated Akron 70-65 during an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
Kent State teammates celebrate after Kent State defeated Akron 70-65 during an NCAA college basketball championship game of the Mid-American Conference tournament, Saturday, March 11, 2017, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at 12:15 Thursday afternoon on WKBN-TV! View the complete list of games below with what station they can be viewed on, as well as the broadcast team for that game (courtesy of CBS Sports).

If you haven’t entered our ‘Bracket Madness’ contest yet, what are you waiting for? Enter to win a night out at the Eastwood Mall (A perfect bracket could net you $1,000,000).

*All games featuring Ohio teams are in italics

First Round
Thursday Afternoon

12:15, CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

12:40, truTV: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce) (Editor’s note: Kennedy Catholic grad and former state champion Sagaba Konate is a freshman for West Virginia, averaging 11 mins a game this season)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Thursday Evening

6:50, TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

7:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce)

7:20, TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Friday Afternoon

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

1:30, TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

2:00, TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Friday Evening

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10, CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

7:20, TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

7:27, truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude) (Editor’s note: view our preview of Kent State’s return to the big dance)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s