NCAA Tournament TV schedule

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will tip off at 12:15 Thursday afternoon on WKBN-TV! View the complete list of games below with what station they can be viewed on, as well as the broadcast team for that game (courtesy of CBS Sports).

*All games featuring Ohio teams are in italics

First Round

Thursday Afternoon

12:15, CBS: No. 5 Notre Dame vs. No. 12 Princeton (Verne Lundquist, Jim Spanarkel, Allie LaForce)

12:40, truTV: No. 5 Virginia vs. No. 12 UNC Wilmington (Ian Eagle, Steve Lavin, Evan Washburn)

1:30, TNT: No. 4 Butler vs. No. 13 Winthrop (Carter Blackburn, Mike Gminski, Debbie Antonelli, Lisa Byington)

2:00, TBS: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 South Dakota State (Andrew Catalon, Steve Lappas, Jamie Erdahl)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 4 West Virginia vs. No. 13 Bucknell (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce) (Editor’s note: Kennedy Catholic grad and former state champion Sagaba Konate is a freshman for West Virginia, averaging 11 mins a game this season)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 4 Florida vs. No. 13 East Tennessee State (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 5 Minnesota vs. No. 12 Middle Tennessee (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 8 Northwestern vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Thursday Evening

6:50, TNT, No. 6 Maryland vs. No. 11 Xavier (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

7:10, CBS: No. 1 Villanova vs. No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce)

7:20, TBS: No. 7 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 10 VCU (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

7:27, truTV: No. 4 Purdue vs. No. 13 Vermont (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 3 Florida State vs. No. 14 Florida Gulf Coast (Eagle/Lavin/Washburn)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 8 Wisconsin vs. No. 9 Virginia Tech (Lundquist/Spanarkel/LaForce)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 2 Arizona vs. No. 15 North Dakota (Catalon/Lappas/Erdahl)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 5 Iowa State vs. No. 12 Nevada (Blackburn/Gminski/Antontelli/Byington)

Friday Afternoon

12:15, CBS: No. 7 Michigan vs. No. 10 Oklahoma State (Jim Nantz, Bill Raftery, Grant Hill, Tracy Wolfson)

12:40, truTV: No. 3 Baylor vs. No. 14 New Mexico State (Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller, Dan Bonner, Dana Jacobson)

1:30, TNT: No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 9 Seton Hall (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

2:00, TBS: No. 3 Oregon vs. No. 14 Iona (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 2:45, CBS: No. 2 Louisville vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 3:10, truTV: No. 6 SMU vs. No. 11 USC/Providence (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 4:00, TNT: No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

Approx. 4:30, TBS: No. 6 Creighton vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Friday Evening

6:50, TNT, No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 NCCU/UC Davis (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

7:10, CBS: No. 7 Dayton vs. No. 10 Wichita State (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

7:20, TBS: No. 2 Duke vs. No. 15 Troy (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

7:27, truTV: No. 6 Cincinnati vs. No. 11 Kansas State (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude)

Approx. 9:20, TNT: No. 8 Miami vs. No. 9 Michigan State (Harlan/Miller/Bonner/Jacobson)

Approx. 9:40, CBS: No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Northern Kentucky (Nantz/Raftery/Hill/Wolfson)

Approx. 9:50, TBS: No. 7 South Carolina vs. No. 10 Marquette (Anderson/Webber/Johnson)

Approx. 9:57, truTV: No. 3 UCLA vs. No. 14 Kent State (Dedes/Smith/Elmore/Gold-Onwude) (Editor’s note: view our preview of Kent State’s return to the big dance)

