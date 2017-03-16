Officer and another person shot, wounded in Columbus

Police have not released the names of the officer or the other person

A police officer and another person have been shot and wounded in Columbus, Ohio.


It happened late Wednesday night in Columbus.

The Columbus Dispatch reports officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment house at the time.

Police say the officer was shot in the hip and is hospitalized in stable condition. A person at the apartment house also was shot and is in stable condition. Police initially called that person a suspect, but police spokesman Sgt. Rich Weiner later said that information was not confirmed.

No other information was immediately available.

